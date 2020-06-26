Pacific Current Group (ASX:PAC) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.83

Pacific Current Group Ltd (ASX:PAC)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.83 and traded as low as $4.73. Pacific Current Group shares last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 33,795 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $239.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$4.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$5.39.

Pacific Current Group Company Profile (ASX:PAC)

Pacific Current Group Limited engages in multi-boutique asset management business worldwide. It manages assets for institutional and individual clients. The company was formerly known as Treasury Group Ltd and changed its name to Pacific Current Group Limited in October 2015. Pacific Current Group Limited is based in Sydney, Australia.

