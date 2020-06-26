JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Price Target to GBX 880

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2020

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 855 ($10.88) to GBX 880 ($11.20) in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 890 ($11.33) to GBX 833 ($10.60) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 900 ($11.45) to GBX 950 ($12.09) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 950 ($12.09) to GBX 980 ($12.47) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SEGRO to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 978 ($12.45) to GBX 878 ($11.17) in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 869.64 ($11.07).

Shares of SEGRO stock opened at GBX 880.80 ($11.21) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 847.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 848.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33. SEGRO has a twelve month low of GBX 641.80 ($8.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 945.16 ($12.03). The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16.

In other news, insider Soumen Das sold 7,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 815 ($10.37), for a total transaction of £62,518.65 ($79,570.64).

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Airgain Inc Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.25 Million
Analysts Expect Spire Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $295.08 Million
$346.41 Million in Sales Expected for Nexa Resources SA This Quarter
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hoegh LNG Partners LP Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.46 Million
Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Million
$120.49 Million in Sales Expected for 8×8, Inc. This Quarter
