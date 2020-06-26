Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $65.80 Million

Equities analysts expect that Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) will post sales of $65.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vicor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $65.50 million and the highest is $66.10 million. Vicor reported sales of $63.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vicor will report full-year sales of $271.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $270.40 million to $272.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $337.15 million, with estimates ranging from $332.30 million to $342.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vicor.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). Vicor had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $63.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.30 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Vicor in a report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub raised Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. BWS Financial assumed coverage on Vicor in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Vicor from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $70.11 on Friday. Vicor has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $73.75. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.02 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.20.

In other Vicor news, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 1,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $68,918.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 309,079 shares in the company, valued at $15,453,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,847 shares of company stock worth $4,527,676. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vicor in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

