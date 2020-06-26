Brokerages Anticipate Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) to Announce -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) to post ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.24). Lincoln Educational Services reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lincoln Educational Services.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $70.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.59 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 15.34%.

LINC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Colliers Secur. initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.65.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Auxier Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 204,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 302,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,419,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LINC opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $110.73 million, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $4.44.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

