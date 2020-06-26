Brokerages Anticipate Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) to Announce -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) to post ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.24). Lincoln Educational Services reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lincoln Educational Services.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $70.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.59 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 15.34%.

LINC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Colliers Secur. initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.65.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Auxier Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 204,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 302,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,419,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LINC opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $110.73 million, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $4.44.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln Educational Services (LINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Airgain Inc Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.25 Million
Airgain Inc Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.25 Million
Analysts Expect Spire Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $295.08 Million
Analysts Expect Spire Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $295.08 Million
$346.41 Million in Sales Expected for Nexa Resources SA This Quarter
$346.41 Million in Sales Expected for Nexa Resources SA This Quarter
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hoegh LNG Partners LP Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.46 Million
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hoegh LNG Partners LP Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.46 Million
Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Million
Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Million
$120.49 Million in Sales Expected for 8×8, Inc. This Quarter
$120.49 Million in Sales Expected for 8×8, Inc. This Quarter


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report