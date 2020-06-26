Virtus Health (ASX:VRT) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.19

Virtus Health Ltd (ASX:VRT) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.19 and traded as low as $3.12. Virtus Health shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 339,634 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.25 million and a P/E ratio of 9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.55, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

About Virtus Health (ASX:VRT)

Virtus Health Limited provides various healthcare services in New South Wales, Queensland, Victoria, Tasmania, Denmark, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Singapore. It provides fertility care and related specialized diagnostics, as well as day hospital services. The company offers in-vitro fertilization (IVF) services, including ovulation induction, intrauterine insemination, introcytoplasmic injection, GIFT, blastocyst culture, frozen embryo transfer, egg and semen freezing and storage, testicular biopsy, and support and counseling services, as well as donor egg, embryo, and sperm services.

