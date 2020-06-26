Vocus Group (ASX:VOC) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.80

Vocus Group Ltd (ASX:VOC)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.80 and traded as low as $2.68. Vocus Group shares last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 2,463,233 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of A$2.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 58.13.

In related news, insider Matthew Hanning sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.77 ($1.96), for a total transaction of A$1,383,500.00 ($981,205.67).

Vocus Group Company Profile (ASX:VOC)

Vocus Group Limited provides integrated telecommunications services in Australia and New Zealand. It offers fiber optic cable network services under the VOCUS communications brand; business communication and technology solutions under the commander brand; IP voice solutions under the engine brand; and telecommunication and insurance products under the dodo brand.

