Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.70

Shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.70 and traded as low as $14.67. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF shares last traded at $15.14, with a volume of 4,212 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average of $18.99.

Get Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 32,832 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PXI)

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.