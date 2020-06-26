Spark New Zealand (ASX:SPK) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.38

Spark New Zealand Ltd (ASX:SPK)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.38 and traded as low as $4.31. Spark New Zealand shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 1,127,889 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$4.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$4.31.

Spark New Zealand Company Profile (ASX:SPK)

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications, and information and communications technology (ICT) products and services primarily in New Zealand. The company's Spark Home, Mobile & Business segment offers a range of services and content, data, and voice services across fiber, wireless, and copper broadband, mobile, online video entertainment, and nationwide Wi-Fi zones to consumer and small business customers.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Spark New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.