SG Fleet Group (ASX:SGF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.42

SG Fleet Group Ltd (ASX:SGF)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.42 and traded as low as $1.38. SG Fleet Group shares last traded at $1.43, with a volume of 95,474 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.25, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$1.42 and its 200 day moving average price is A$1.86. The company has a market cap of $373.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72.

About SG Fleet Group (ASX:SGF)

SG Fleet Group Limited provides motor vehicle fleet management, vehicle leasing, short term hire, consumer vehicle finance, and salary packaging services in Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. The company offers fleet management services, including funding options, such as operating lease/contract hire, finance lease, and client sourced funding services; maintenance plans comprising tire replacement; registration renewals; fuel cards and reporting; breakdown and accident assistance; comprehensive insurance; vehicle acquisition and disposal; and other products and services.

