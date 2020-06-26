Japara Healthcare (ASX:JHC) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.59

Shares of Japara Healthcare Ltd (ASX:JHC) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and traded as low as $0.57. Japara Healthcare shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 505,569 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $157.68 million and a P/E ratio of 11.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.51.

About Japara Healthcare (ASX:JHC)

Japara Healthcare Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates residential aged care facilities in Australia. It operates approximately 5,400 resident places across 48 homes located in Victoria, New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia, and Tasmania; and 180 independent living units across 5 retirement villages.

