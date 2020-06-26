Slater & Gordon (ASX:SGH) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.68

Slater & Gordon Limited (ASX:SGH)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and traded as low as $0.65. Slater & Gordon shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 36,838 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $96.21 million and a PE ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$0.68 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

About Slater & Gordon (ASX:SGH)

Slater and Gordon Limited, a law firm, operates legal practices in Australia. It primarily offers legal services in consumer law-personal Injury law and general law. The company provides legal services in a range of areas, such as workers compensation, motor vehicle accidents, public liability, asbestos, superannuation and disability insurance, medical law, commercial litigation, and employment law.

