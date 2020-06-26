NEXT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

NEXT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NEXT/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut NEXT/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NEXT/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of NEXT/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of NEXT/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NEXT/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NXGPY opened at $32.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.64. NEXT/ADR has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $47.57.

About NEXT/ADR

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

