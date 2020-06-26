NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Wedbush

NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

NTDOY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. ValuEngine raised NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.54 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. NINTENDO LTD/ADR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.77.

NTDOY stock opened at $56.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.35. The company has a market capitalization of $59.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.60. NINTENDO LTD/ADR has a 52 week low of $35.82 and a 52 week high of $58.95.

NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. NINTENDO LTD/ADR had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 19.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NINTENDO LTD/ADR will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in NINTENDO LTD/ADR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in NINTENDO LTD/ADR in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in NINTENDO LTD/ADR by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 0.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic entertainment products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, and internationally. It provides video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware and related software.

