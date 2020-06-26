NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) was downgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NCC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NCCGF opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. NCC Group has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.69.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Escrow and Assurance. It offers software escrow solutions that include escrow agreements, software verification, secure verification, software as a service assured, Internet corporation for assigned names and numbers compliance, and software risk assessment solutions.

