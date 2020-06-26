Zacks Investment Research Lowers Mamamancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) to Sell

Mamamancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MamaMancini’s Holding’s, Inc. is involved in manufacturing & distributing of food products primarily in the United States. It offers beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, chicken meatballs with sauce, pork meatballs with sauce and other similar Italian products. The company sells its products to supermarket and mass market retailers. MamaMancini’s Holding’s, Inc. is based in East Rutherford, New Jersey. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Mamamancini’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

MMMB stock opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. Mamamancini’s has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $1.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The company has a market cap of $57.58 million, a PE ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 1.23.

Mamamancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 million. Mamamancini’s had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 583.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mamamancini’s will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef, turkey, chicken, and pork meatballs with sauce; meatloaf and Italian entrees; and meats and sauces. It sells its products through a commission broker network to supermarkets and mass-market retailers, and food distributors.

