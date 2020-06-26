Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY)

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. AlphaValue cut shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a report on Monday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Shares of LVMUY opened at $87.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.17. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $97.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.43.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury products company. The company operates through Wines and Spirits; Fashion and Leather Goods; Perfumes and Cosmetics; Watches and Jewelry; Selective Retailing; and Other Activities business groups. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, Château Cheval Blanc, Château d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom Pérignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, Moët & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

