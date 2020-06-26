Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Moncler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONRY opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. Moncler has a 1 year low of $29.45 and a 1 year high of $48.50.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name in Italy, other European countries, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company provides various collections under the Moncler brand name.

