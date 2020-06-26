Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Moncler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONRY opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. Moncler has a 1 year low of $29.45 and a 1 year high of $48.50.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name in Italy, other European countries, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company provides various collections under the Moncler brand name.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

NEXT/ADR Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup
NEXT/ADR Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup
NINTENDO LTD/ADR Rating Lowered to Neutral at Wedbush
NINTENDO LTD/ADR Rating Lowered to Neutral at Wedbush
NCC Group Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity
NCC Group Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity
Zacks Investment Research Lowers Mamamancini’s to Sell
Zacks Investment Research Lowers Mamamancini’s to Sell
Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton
Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton
Moncler Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley
Moncler Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report