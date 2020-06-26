Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for LONZA GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:LZAGY)

LONZA GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:LZAGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LZAGY. UBS Group cut shares of LONZA GRP AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised LONZA GRP AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LONZA GRP AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

Shares of LONZA GRP AG/ADR stock opened at $52.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.73. LONZA GRP AG/ADR has a 1 year low of $31.93 and a 1 year high of $52.85. The company has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 0.82.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma&Biotech and Specialty Ingredients. Its products and services cover bio research solutions, such as stem cells primary cells and media, cell culture, transfection, exosomes, and assay solutions; electrophoresis of nucleic acids and proteins; primary and stem cell protocols; Hepatocytes/ADMETox solutions for microsomes and primary cell culture applications; and CytoSMART system, a live cell imaging and monitoring system.

