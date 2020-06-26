L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut L OREAL CO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of L OREAL CO/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. L OREAL CO/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of L OREAL CO/ADR stock opened at $63.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.29. L OREAL CO/ADR has a 52-week low of $43.46 and a 52-week high of $63.99.

L OREAL CO/ADR Company Profile

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)

Receive News & Ratings for L OREAL CO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L OREAL CO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

NEXT/ADR Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup
NEXT/ADR Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup
NINTENDO LTD/ADR Rating Lowered to Neutral at Wedbush
NINTENDO LTD/ADR Rating Lowered to Neutral at Wedbush
NCC Group Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity
NCC Group Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity
Zacks Investment Research Lowers Mamamancini’s to Sell
Zacks Investment Research Lowers Mamamancini’s to Sell
Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton
Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton
Moncler Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley
Moncler Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report