L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut L OREAL CO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of L OREAL CO/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. L OREAL CO/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of L OREAL CO/ADR stock opened at $63.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.29. L OREAL CO/ADR has a 52-week low of $43.46 and a 52-week high of $63.99.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

