Independence Group (ASX:IGO) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.55

Shares of Independence Group NL (ASX:IGO) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.55 and traded as low as $4.41. Independence Group shares last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 3,680,097 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is A$4.55 and its 200 day moving average is A$5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01.

About Independence Group (ASX:IGO)

Independence Group NL operates as a diversified mining and exploration company in Australia. It operates through Nova Project, Tropicana Operation, Long Operation, and New Business and Regional Exploration Activities segments. The company owns 100% interest in the Nova project, which produces nickel, copper, and cobalt concentrates located to the east-northeast of Norseman; and Long nickel project comprising 1,257 square kilometers of tenements located near Kambalda, Western Australia.

