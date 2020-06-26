EQT (ASX:EQT) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $21.58

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2020

EQT Holdings Ltd (ASX:EQT) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.58 and traded as high as $21.89. EQT shares last traded at $21.63, with a volume of 17,669 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$21.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$26.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.32 million and a P/E ratio of 19.94.

About EQT (ASX:EQT)

EQT Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides philanthropic, trust, and estate services in Australia. It operates through Trustee & Wealth Services and Corporate Trustee Services segments. The Trustee & Wealth Services segment offers a range of private client, philanthropic, and superannuation services, including estate planning and management services; charitable, compensation, community, and personal trust services; and wealth management and advisory services.

