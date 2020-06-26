ARB (ASX:ARB) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.45

Shares of ARB Co. Limited (ASX:ARB) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.45 and traded as high as $15.52. ARB shares last traded at $15.49, with a volume of 163,396 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$16.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07.

Get ARB alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. ARB’s payout ratio is 57.80%.

ARB Corporation Limited designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells motor vehicle accessories and light metal engineering works in Australia, the United States, Thailand, the Middle East, and Europe. The company provides bull bars and protection equipment, including summit, alloy, deluxe, and commercial bull bars, as well as summit and deluxe sahara bars; and nudge and smart bars.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for ARB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.