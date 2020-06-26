HT&E (ASX:HT1) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.15

HT&E Ltd (ASX:HT1) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and traded as high as $1.21. HT&E shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 114,522 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of A$1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.82 million and a PE ratio of -23.00.

Get HT&E alerts:

In other news, insider Ciaran Davis 143,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th.

HT&E Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and entertainment company in Australia and Hong Kong. It operates through three segments: Australian Radio Network, HK Outdoor, and Digital Investments. The company owns and operates Australian Radio Network under the brands of the KIIS Network, Pure Gold Network, iHeartRadio, The Edge96.One, and Mix106.3 Canberra.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for HT&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HT&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.