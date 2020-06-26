Asaleo Care (ASX:AHY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.00

Asaleo Care Ltd (ASX:AHY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and traded as high as $1.03. Asaleo Care shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 338,244 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$1.04. The firm has a market cap of $543.12 million and a PE ratio of 25.00.

Asaleo Care Company Profile (ASX:AHY)

Asaleo Care Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells hygiene, personal care, and consumer tissue products in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and the Pacific Islands. It operates through Retail and Business to Business segments. The company manufactures and markets consumer brands, including Sorbent toilet and facial tissue, Handee paper towel, Deeko disposable tableware, Purex toilet tissue, and Treasures nappies; personal hygiene products under the Libra feminine hygiene brand and the TENA incontinence brand.

