AGL Energy (ASX:AGL) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.53

AGL Energy Limited (ASX:AGL)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.53 and traded as high as $16.57. AGL Energy shares last traded at $16.53, with a volume of 1,609,707 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is A$16.53 and its 200-day moving average is A$18.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.22.

In other news, insider Diane Smith-Gander purchased 1,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$16.78 ($11.90) per share, with a total value of A$30,069.76 ($21,326.07). Also, insider Patricia McKenzie purchased 4,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$16.43 ($11.65) per share, with a total value of A$75,002.95 ($53,193.58).

AGL Energy Limited provides energy to residential and business customers in Australia. The company operates in four segments: Customer Markets, Wholesale Markets, Group Operations, and Investments segments. It is involved in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

