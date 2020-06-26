Clarke (TSE:CKI) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.11

Clarke Inc. (TSE:CKI)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.11 and traded as high as $5.39. Clarke shares last traded at $5.38, with a volume of 874 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.24. The firm has a market cap of $81.07 million and a P/E ratio of -1.47.

Clarke (TSE:CKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C($40.58) million for the quarter.

Clarke Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in middle market, turnaround, PIPEs, bridge financing, recapitalization, and buyout companies. It invests in undervalued or underperforming businesses with hard assets. It invests in companies, securities or other assets such as real estate, which can be public or private entities.

