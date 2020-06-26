Clearwater Seafoods (TSE:CLR) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.04

Clearwater Seafoods Inc (TSE:CLR) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.04 and traded as high as $5.05. Clearwater Seafoods shares last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 7,956 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CLR shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on Clearwater Seafoods from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Clearwater Seafoods from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

The firm has a market cap of $324.44 million and a PE ratio of -275.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.82, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Clearwater Seafoods (TSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$100.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$113.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Clearwater Seafoods Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearwater Seafoods Company Profile (TSE:CLR)

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated, through its investment in Clearwater Seafoods Limited Partnership, harvests, processes, markets, and distributes seafood worldwide. Its seafood products include shellfish, scallops, lobsters, clams, coldwater shrimps, crabs, ground fish, langoustines, and whelks. The company was formerly known as Clearwater Seafoods Income Fund and changed its name to Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated in October 2011.

