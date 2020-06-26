iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:SGG) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $35.94

Shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:SGG) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.94 and traded as high as $38.38. iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN shares last traded at $37.72, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.57.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.