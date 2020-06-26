Infomedia (ASX:IFM) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.57

Shares of Infomedia Limited (ASX:IFM) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and traded as high as $1.59. Infomedia shares last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 747,860 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.80 million and a PE ratio of 28.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$1.83.

In other news, insider Anne O’Driscoll acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.50 ($1.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.00 ($21,276.60).

Infomedia Ltd., a technology company, develops and supplies electronic parts catalogues and service quoting software systems for the parts and service sectors of the automotive industry worldwide. The company offers parts solutions, such as Microcat LIVE, Microcat MARKET, and Auto PartsBridge that allow users to identify replacement parts manufactured by original equipment companies; Microcat CRM, an online customer relationship management system that connects the sales channel from original equipment manufacturer to wholesale customer; Microcat Messenger, a messaging app; and Microcat EPC Origins.

