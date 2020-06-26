Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.40

Big Rock Brewery Inc (TSE:BR) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.40 and traded as high as $4.60. Big Rock Brewery shares last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 3,175 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.48.

Get Big Rock Brewery alerts:

Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$8.93 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Big Rock Brewery Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers and cider in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It offers a selection of ales and lagers, and seasonal beers and ciders, as well as dry apple, peach, and pear ciders under the Alberta Genuine Draft, Alta Light, Big Rock Grill, Big Rock Honey Brown Lager, Dunkelweizen, Eddies, Grasshopper Ale, Magpie Rye Ale, McNally's Extra Ale, Scottish Style Heavy Ale, Warthog Ale, and Rock Creek, and Traditional Ale names.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Big Rock Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Rock Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.