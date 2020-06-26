Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $709.38

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (CA) (OTCMKTS:FMCB)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $709.38 and traded as high as $711.00. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares last traded at $705.19, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $709.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $736.01.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FMCB)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California that provides a range of banking services to businesses and individuals primarily in the mid Central Valley of California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, time certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

