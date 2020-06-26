ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EZJ) Stock Price Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $30.59

ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EZJ) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.59 and traded as high as $31.94. ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan shares last traded at $31.94, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.01.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EZJ)

ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Japan Index. The MSCI Japan Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group, in Japan.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.