X T L Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XTLB) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.36

X T L Biopharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:XTLB) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.36 and traded as high as $1.58. X T L Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 71,500 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.27.

X T L Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:XTLB)

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and Sjogren's syndrome.

