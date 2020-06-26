Select Harvests (ASX:SHV) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.63

Shares of Select Harvests Limited (ASX:SHV) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.63 and traded as high as $7.72. Select Harvests shares last traded at $7.67, with a volume of 429,530 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.79. The company has a market capitalization of $734.64 million and a P/E ratio of 14.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$7.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$7.73.

Get Select Harvests alerts:

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. Select Harvests’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Select Harvests Limited engages in processing, packaging, marketing, and distributing edible nuts, dried fruits, seeds, and a range of natural health foods in Australia. The company operates through Almond Division and Food Division segments. It also grows, processes, and sells almonds to the food industry from company owned and leased almond orchards; and provides a range of management services to external owners of almond orchards, including orchard development, tree supply, farm management, and land and irrigation infrastructure rental, as well as markets and sells almonds on behalf of external investors.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Select Harvests Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Harvests and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.