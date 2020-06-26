Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $20.21

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.21 and traded as high as $20.69. Gildan Activewear shares last traded at $20.60, with a volume of 382,753 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GIL. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$30.00 to C$17.75 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion and a PE ratio of 30.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.22.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$616.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$663.08 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 2.0899999234508 EPS for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

