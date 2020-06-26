Bbgi Sicav (LON:BBGI) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $162.53

Shares of Bbgi Sicav Sa (LON:BBGI) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.53 and traded as high as $163.25. Bbgi Sicav shares last traded at $161.60, with a volume of 362,402 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 19.24. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 162.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 161.67.

In other news, insider Duncan Ball sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.07), for a total value of £407,500 ($518,645.79).

BBGI SICAV SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in ‘availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

