Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust (TSE:DRA.UN) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.78

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust (TSE:DRA.UN) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.78 and traded as high as $5.10. Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust shares last traded at $4.99, with a volume of 40,207 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $344.80 million and a P/E ratio of 8.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.0333 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.56%.

In related news, Director Michael Cooper acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$470,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at C$470,000.

About Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust (TSE:DRA.UN)

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

