WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $27.97

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.97 and traded as high as $28.28. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $27.63, with a volume of 653,100 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 25,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

