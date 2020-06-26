Austal (ASX:ASB) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.98

Austal Limited (ASX:ASB)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.98 and traded as high as $3.02. Austal shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 4,198,640 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$2.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$3.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.90.

Austal Company Profile (ASX:ASB)

Austal Limited designs, manufactures, constructs, and supports defense and commercial vessels in Australia, the United States, and Asia. The company designs, constructs, and supports passenger ferries, vehicle passenger ferries, and offshore and windfarm vessels; naval surface warfare combatants; and patrol boats for government law enforcement and border protection agencies.

