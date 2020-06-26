Cimetrix (OTCMKTS:CMXX) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.49

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2020

Cimetrix Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CMXX) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.49 and traded as high as $3.00. Cimetrix shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.62.

About Cimetrix (OTCMKTS:CMXX)

Cimetrix Incorporated, a software company, provides products and services to precision equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers connectivity products, including CIMConnect, a software toolkit that offers libraries, sample applications, testing tools, and GEM manual templates for developing and deploying communication interfaces on manufacturing equipment; SECSConnect, a software product for sending and receiving SECS-II messages; TESTConnect, a software product for testing, emulating, and characterizing SECS/GEM interfaces; and CIM300, a toolkit that provides complement of modules to implement connectivity standards.

