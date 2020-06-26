X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) Stock Price Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $27.95

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.95 and traded as high as $29.56. X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund shares last traded at $29.31, with a volume of 2,917,600 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASHR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,141,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,904,000. Main Management LLC boosted its stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 113,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 12,117 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 474,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,047,000 after acquiring an additional 246,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Investments boosted its stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 7,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter.

