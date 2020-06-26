Nick Scali (ASX:NCK) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.29

Nick Scali Limited (ASX:NCK) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.29 and traded as high as $5.46. Nick Scali shares last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 218,768 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$5.29 and a 200-day moving average of A$5.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.35. The stock has a market cap of $432.54 million and a PE ratio of 11.34.

Nick Scali Company Profile (ASX:NCK)

Nick Scali Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in sourcing and retailing household furniture and related accessories in Australia and New Zealand. It offers lounges, dining tables and chairs, armchairs, buffets/cabinets, TV units, coffee tables, consoles, rugs, mirrors, and pendants and lamps.

