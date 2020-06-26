Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC raised Pets at Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Pets at Home Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Pets at Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

Shares of PAHGF stock opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average is $3.16. Pets at Home Group has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $3.68.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

Further Reading: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.