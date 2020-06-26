Morgan Stanley Upgrades PRADA S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) to Overweight

PRADA S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on PRDSY. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on PRADA S P A/ADR from $20.40 to $19.60 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PRADA S P A/ADR from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup upgraded PRADA S P A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. HSBC cut their price objective on PRADA S P A/ADR from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PRADA S P A/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. PRADA S P A/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

OTCMKTS PRDSY opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. PRADA S P A/ADR has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $8.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average of $6.90.

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, sells, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, Car Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi brands.

