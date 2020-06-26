DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DSDVY. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded DSV AS/ADR from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DSV AS/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSDVY opened at $59.56 on Wednesday. DSV AS/ADR has a twelve month low of $32.03 and a twelve month high of $62.60. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.67 and a 200-day moving average of $52.53.

DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter. DSV AS/ADR had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 4.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that DSV AS/ADR will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSV AS/ADR Company Profile

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America and South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air and sea freight services, including standard freight, compliance, and carrier services, as well as container and sea-air freight services.

