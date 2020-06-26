BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Wedbush in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $32.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 52.74% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BJRI. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $46.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $27.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $46.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.59.

BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $20.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.67 million, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.87. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $44.83.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.43 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 342.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

