Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ROLLS ROYCE, a world-leading provider of power systems and services for use on land, at sea and in the air, operates in four global markets – civil aerospace, defence aerospace, marine and energy. It continues to invest in core technologies, products, people and capabilities with the objective of broadening and strengthening the product portfolio, improving efficiency and enhancing the environmental performance of its products. These investments create high barriers to entry. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Vertical Research downgraded Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RYCEY opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $11.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 20,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 6,693 shares during the last quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC during the 4th quarter worth $311,000. Pwmco LLC purchased a new position in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC during the 1st quarter worth $2,736,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,348,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,129,000 after buying an additional 1,062,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Rolls-Royce Holding PLC

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

