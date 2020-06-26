SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank

SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SBGSY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of SBGSY opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.34. SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $22.59. The stock has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

