Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) to “Hold”

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2020

Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SCTBF. Deutsche Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Securitas in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Securitas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Securitas in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Securitas in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC raised Securitas from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Securitas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SCTBF stock opened at $13.08 on Wednesday. Securitas has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $15.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.46.

Securitas Company Profile

Securitas AB provides security services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It primarily offers on-site, mobile and remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk management services.

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF)

