Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for SALVATORE FERRA/ADR (OTCMKTS:SFRGY)

SALVATORE FERRA/ADR (OTCMKTS:SFRGY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SFRGY. Citigroup upgraded shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. SALVATORE FERRA/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SFRGY opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. SALVATORE FERRA/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.04.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women worldwide. The company offers footwear, leather goods, apparel, silk goods, jewels, other accessories, and fragrances, as well as eyewear and watches. It provides handbags; suitcases; belts; wallets; soft accessories, such as silk twill, scarves, gloves and hats, and hair accessories; lifestyle accessories; jewelry; and ready to wear products, including outwear, knitwear, jacket and blazers, dresses, tops and shirts, pants, skirts, and children products.

